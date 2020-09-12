Justin Allgaier picks up the victory at Richmond Friday night

RICHMOND, Va. — Justin Allgaier caught Justin Haley with 29 laps to go and held him off the rest of the way to win the NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond Raceway.

Allgaier had held the lead for 49 laps before Haley passed him and pulled away, building a lead of nearly 3 seconds in his 48 laps in front before getting caught in lapped traffic as his lead dwindled.

Allgaier finally pulled to his outside on Lap 220 and they raced side-by-side before Allgaier reclaimed the top spot for his second victory of the season.

Kyle Busch finished third, followed by series points leader Austin Cindric and pole-sitter Ross Chastain.