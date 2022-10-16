MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It was a memorable first NFL start for Fort Osage and Kansas State alum Skylar Thompson.

The Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback only attempted 13 passes before he left the game early in the second quarter due to a thumb injury on his throwing hand.

Thompson did not return to the game, leaving his first NFL start against the Minnesota Vikings only completing seven of 13 for 89 yards.

Teddy Bridgewater finished the game in place of Thompson.

Thompson finished the Dolphins’ game vs. the New York Jets last Sunday after Bridgewater left the game for a concussion.

Bridgewater started the game in place of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa whose highly publicized injuries have caused waves around the league this season.

So far this season, Thompson has a completion percentage of 56% while throwing for 255 yards and one interception on 46 attempts.