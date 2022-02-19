Stillwater, Ok. — The Kansas State Wildcats had to have their game decided in overtime for the second time in three games in a tightly contested battle against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Cowboys came out on top with a 82-79 victory. They were paced by sophmore, Bryce Thompson, who led Oklahoma State with 23 points.

Thompson also got help from Avery Anderson III, who poured in 20 points and also hit the game winning basket with 7 seconds left. Kalib Boone was able to score double figures off the bench, providing 11 points.

The Wildcats had four of their five starters in double figures, led by Marquis Nowell and NIjel Pack scoring 16 each, with Pack also notching eight boards.

Mark Smith had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds and Mike McGuirl pitched in 14 points.

The Cowboys shot the ball well at 52%, while limting the Wildcats to below 40% shooting during the game.

Kansas State stands at fifth in the conference at 6-7 and 14-11 overall.

They will go to Lawrence on Tuesday, to face KU in a Sunflower Showdown rematch at 8 p.m. CT.

