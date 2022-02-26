MANHATTAN, Kan. — Iowa State was able to split their season series with Kansas State after a 74-73 victory in Manhattan this afternoon.

The Wildcats started out the game with a 13-2 lead, but the Cyclones didn’t falter, as they responded right back with a 13-2 run of their own.

The Cyclones controlled most of the second half, eventually taking a 70-58 lead with just over two minutes remaining in the game, before fending off a furious comeback attempt from the Wildcats at the end.

Nijel Pack was excellent for Kansas State, finishing with 32 points, his third 30-point game this season.

Marquis Nowell added 16 points and Mark Smith pitched in 12 points and nine rebounds.

Caleb Grill was big off the bench for the Cyclones, scoring a team-high 18 points, as he hit six threes on the day.

Cyclones leading scorer, Izaiah Brockington finished with 17 points and eight rebounds and Tyrese Hunter filled up the stat sheet with 13 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists.

Kansas State would fall to 14-13 overall and 6-9 in the conference. They will face Texas Tech in Lubbock, on Monday, and Oklahoma at home on March 5, to close out the Big 12 regular season.

