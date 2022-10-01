MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State was able to win their conference home opener over Texas Tech after a strong day on the ground.

The Wildcats started out fast with Adrian Martinez bursting out for a 57-yard run on the first play from scrimmage followed by an 18-yard touchdown run by Martinez the very next play.

K-State would close out the quarter with a 13-0 lead, but the Red Raiders would respond after a Donovan Smith 6-yard touchdown pass to Nehemiah Martinez.

The Wildcats would go into the half up 13-10

Texas Tech would tie the game up on two separate occasions in the third quarter, before K-State would eventually pull away.

Martinez did most of his damage in the running game as he finished with 12 carries for 171 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 116 passing yards to go along with one touchdown.

Deuce Vaughn was also solid in the rushing attack. He had 23 carries for 170 yards. Lee’s Summit West alum Phillip Brooks had the lone receiving touchdown for K-State.

He finished with five receptions for 36 yards.

K-State will now go on the road to face Iowa State next Saturday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m.