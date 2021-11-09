K-State men’s basketball schedule: Who the Wildcats will play this year

FILE – Kansas State guard Mike McGuirl grabs a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, in this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo. They return most of their players from last season, including leading scorers Nijel Pack and Mike McGuirl, and they brought in plenty of help. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

MANHATTAN, Kan. — College hoops are back and the Kansas State Wildcats are looking to bounce back from a 4-14 record last season and a second-to-last place finish.

The Wildcats start with an exhibition match against Pittsburgh State, followed by a slate of non-conference matchups.

K-State will take part in the Hall of Fame Classic Tournament with Arkansas, Cincinnati and Illinois.

The two Sunflower Showdowns against the Kansas Jayhawks will take place on Jan. 22, 2022, at Bramlage Coliseum and Feb. 22, 2022, at Allen Fieldhouse.

They will take on Marquette as part of the Big East vs Big 12 Challenge and will travel to Ole Miss for the Big 12 vs SEC Challenge.

They play national champion Baylor twice on Jan. 25 and Feb. 9, 2022.

Full K-State Wildcats schedule

vs Pittsburgh State – November 4 – Manhattan, Kansas – Exhibition

vs Florida A&M – November 10 – Manhattan, Kansas

vs Omaha – November 17 – Manhattan, Kansas

vs Arkansas – November 22 – Kansas City, Missouri – Hall of Fame Classic

vs Cincinnati/Illinois – November 23 – Kansas City, Missouri – Hall of Fame Classic

vs North Dakota – November 28 – Manhattan, Kansas

vs Albany – December 1 – Manhattan, Kansas

at Wichita State – December 5 – Wichita, Kansas

vs Marquette – December 8 – Manhattan, Kansas – Big East/Big 12 Challenge

vs Green Bay – December 12 – Manhattan Kansas

at Nebraska – December 19 – Lincoln, Nebraska

vs McNeese State – December 21 – Manhattan, Kansas

vs Morgan State – December 29 – Manhattan, Kansas

at Oklahoma – January 1 – Norman, Oklahoma

vs Texas – January 4 – Manhattan, Kansas

at West Virginia – January 8 – Morgantown, West Virginia

vs TCU – January 12 – Manhattan, Kansas

vs Texas Tech – January 15 – Manhattan, Kansas

at Texas – January 18 – Austin, Texas

vs Kansas – January 22 – Manhattan, Kansas

at Baylor – January 25 – Waco, Texas

at Ole Miss – January 29 – Oxford, Mississippi – Big12/SEC Challenge

vs Oklahoma State – February 2 – Manhattan, Kansas

at TCU – February 5 – Fort Worth, Texas

vs Baylor – February 9 – Manhattan, Kansas

at Iowa State – February 12 – Ames, Iowa

vs West Virginia – February 14 – Manhattan, Kansas

at Oklahoma State – February 19 – Stillwater, Oklahoma

at Kansas – February 22 – Lawrence, Kansas

vs Iowa State – February 26 – Manhattan, Kansas

at Texas Tech – February 28 – Lubbock, Texas

vs Oklahoma – March 5 – Manhattan, Kansas