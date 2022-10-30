MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State saw a big jump in the AP Top 25 after their dominant 48-0 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday.

The win moved the Wildcats up nine spots to number 13, and the loss moved Oklahoma State down nine spots to number 18.

This is the Wildcats highest ranking since they were ranked number nine during the 2014 season.

Kansas State will now get ready to face the Texas Longhorns on Saturday at 6 p.m. at home. They are currently in second place in the Big 12 at 4-1 and 6-2 overall.