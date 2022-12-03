MANHATTAN, Kan. — It was a great day for Kansas State sports as the Wildcats basketball team was able to get a 55-50 win against in-state foe Wichita State.

It was a tight game all evening with the Shockers leading 32-29 at the half.

Senior guard Markquis Nowell would hit a big three with 54 seconds left that would put K-State up 53-50.

Nowell scored the last six points for K-State, helping them secure the 55-50 victory.

Keyontae Johnson led the Wildcats with 17 points and five rebounds. Nae’Qwan Tomlin would pitch in 14 points and six boards while Nowell would finish with 11 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals.

They move to 7-1 on the season and will face Abilene Christian on Tuesday, December 6 at 7 p.m.