K-State Women’s Basketball pausing all activities following latest COVID-19 test results

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State Women’s Basketball team announced Wednesday that they will be pausing all activities following the most recent COVID-19 test results and contact tracing procedures.
The pause includes postponing their road game on Jan. 2 against Oklahoma and home game Jan. 5 against West Virginia.
The Wildcats last took the court against Texas in Manhattan on Dec. 21.
The Big 12 will be working with all three teams to reschedule their matchups.
The K-State Women’s Basketball team currently sits at 5-4 on the season and, as of Wednesday, is slated to play Baylor on Jan. 10.
