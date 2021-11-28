Bowl projections: Where K-State could go bowling this winter

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State Wildcats finished the season with a 7-5 record, 4-5 in the Big 12 with a fifth-place conference finish.
For their efforts this season, they will be rewarded with a nice vacation to play one more game together as a team.
Here are where various outlets predict them to be going.
Stewart Mandel of The Athletic: Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, FL on Dec. 29 vs. Clemson
Jerry Palm of CBS Sports: Texas Bowl in Houston, TX on Jan. 4 vs. Mississippi State
Kyle Bonagura of ESPN: Texas Bowl vs. Auburn
Mark Schlabach of ESPN: AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, TN on Dec. 28
Brad Crawford of 247 Sports: Cheez-It Bowl vs. NC State
Cam Mellor of Pro Football Network: Texas Bowl vs. Miss. State
Bowl matchups will be revealed on Sunday, December 5 after conference championship games are decided.