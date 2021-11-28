Bowl projections: Where K-State could go bowling this winter

AUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 26: Deuce Vaughn #22 of the Kansas State Wildcats escapes a tackle by Jacoby Jones #3 of the Texas Longhorns in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State Wildcats finished the season with a 7-5 record, 4-5 in the Big 12 with a fifth-place conference finish.

For their efforts this season, they will be rewarded with a nice vacation to play one more game together as a team.

Here are where various outlets predict them to be going.

Stewart Mandel of The Athletic: Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, FL on Dec. 29 vs. Clemson

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports: Texas Bowl in Houston, TX on Jan. 4 vs. Mississippi State

Kyle Bonagura of ESPN: Texas Bowl vs. Auburn

Mark Schlabach of ESPN: AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, TN on Dec. 28

Brad Crawford of 247 Sports: Cheez-It Bowl vs. NC State

Cam Mellor of Pro Football Network: Texas Bowl vs. Miss. State

Bowl matchups will be revealed on Sunday, December 5 after conference championship games are decided.

