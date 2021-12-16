Former Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez chooses Kansas State

MADISON, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 20: Adrian Martinez #2 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers scrambles with the ball in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has chosen to take his talents to Kansas State University.

Martinez played four years for the Cornhuskers and has one year of eligibility left.

At Nebraska, Martinez set career records in total offensive yards, completions, 300-yard total offense games and a myriad of other offensive records.

Starting K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson is a senior; his backup sophomore Will Howard has been seeing significant playing time with Thompson being injured during the 2021 season.

If Martinez starts in 2022, his dual-threat game paired with 1,000+ yard running back Deuce Vaughn could combine for an explosive offense.