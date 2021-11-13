K-State gets first win over West Virginia since 2015

MANHATTAN, KS – NOVEMBER 13: Running back Joe Ervin #20 of the Kansas State Wildcats celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers, during the first half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Defense, offense and special teams each did their role properly as the Kansas State Wildcats secured a 34-17 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

This is K-State’s first win over WVU since December 5, 2015.

An interception on West Virginia’s first drive followed by a blocked punt and touchdown led to an early 14-0 lead for the Wildcats. That interception is one of two Cats takeaways on the day.

After a 17-3 halftime lead, West Virginia pulled within 7 to make it 24-17 after a 4th down touchdown conversion with 11:50 to go in the 4th quarter.

On the next drive, QB Skylar Thompson hit TE Sammy Wheeler with a beautiful 35-yard pass down the middle to get the Cats down to the 4-yard line.

RB Deuce Vaughn would punch in a touchdown the next play to make it 31-17.

K-State rushed for 161 yards as a team with Vaughn rushing for 121 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.

Skylar Thompson threw 14 for 19 with 138 yards and one touchdown.

This win puts K-State at 7-3 overall, 4-3 in Big 12 play and placed securely at 5th in the conference.