K-State to face LSU in TaxAct Texas Bowl

AUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 26: Deuce Vaughn #22 of the Kansas State Wildcats runs the ball in the fourth quarter while being defended by Brenden Schooler #14 of the Texas Longhorns and David Gbenda #33 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State Wildcats are set to battle the LSU Tigers in the TaxAct Texas Bowl.

It will be the third time in school history the Wildcats will play in the Texas Bowl.

K-State began the season 3-0 before Big 12 conference play saw them drop the next three games.

The Wildcats finished the season 4-2 since then to finish with a 7-5 record and a bowl berth.

LSU, finished the regular season at 6-6 3-5 mark in conference play to tie for fifth place in the SEC West.

The Tigers won their final two games to get bowl eligible.

This is the second meeting between the Wildcats and Tigers: LSU won a 21-0 contest in Baton Rouge on September 13, 1980.

The game will be on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 8 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN.