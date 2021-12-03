K-State volleyball falls to Florida State in first round of NCAA tournament

MANHATTAN, Kan. — In their first NCAA women’s volleyball tournament appearance since 2016, the Kansas State Wildcats fell to the Florida State Seminoles in three sets: 25-20, 25-16, 25-17.

Sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Carter led the Wildcats attack with 9 kills and 8 digs. Senior opposite hitter Haley Warner had 8 kills, and junior outside hitter Holly Bonde had 7 kills.

FSU was led by their All-ACC middle blocker Emma Clothier who had 11 kills and 3 blocks.

K-State had 27 attack errors to FSU’s 10.

The Wildcats finish their season with a 15-13 record.

Florida State will play the winner of Nebraska and Campbell on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.

