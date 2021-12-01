K-State volleyball hits the road for NCAA tournament

K-State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State women’s volleyball team is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016.

The Wildcats will face the Florida State Seminoles (19-9, 11-7 ACC), meeting for just the fourth time and the first time since 2010.

K-State owns a 2-1 edge in the series history while Friday’s matchup will be the initial postseason matchup.

K-State (15-12, 6-10 Big 12) earned its 18th all-time bid into the NCAA Tournament and 13th under 21-year head coach Susie Fritz.

The Wildcats ended the regular season by dropping a pair of matches at Bramlage Coliseum to rival KU in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown.

Florida State earned a fifth-place finish in the ACC standings and closed the regular season with three consecutive home losses to Miami, Notre Dame and No. 14 Georgia Tech.

Five players earned All-ACC accolades, led by first-team pick Emma Clothier.

Earlier this week, sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Carter was a unanimous selection onto the 2021 All-Big 12 First Team, becoming the program’s first unanimous first-team all-conference pick as both a freshman and a sophomore.

The 5-foot-9 product of Dubuque, Iowa, ranks second in the Big 12 in kills per set at 4.06 and her 422 kills are the most by a Wildcat since 2011.

First serve is at 4:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Dec. 3 in Lincoln, Nebraska on ESPN+.

The winner of Friday’s tilt will take on the winner of No. 10 Nebraska and Campbell on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first