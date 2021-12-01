K-State volleyball hits the road for NCAA tournament

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State women’s volleyball team is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016.

The Wildcats will face the Florida State Seminoles (19-9, 11-7 ACC), meeting for just the fourth time and the first time since 2010.

K-State owns a 2-1 edge in the series history while Friday’s matchup will be the initial postseason matchup.

K-State (15-12, 6-10 Big 12) earned its 18th all-time bid into the NCAA Tournament and 13th under 21-year head coach Susie Fritz.

The Wildcats ended the regular season by dropping a pair of matches at Bramlage Coliseum to rival KU in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown.

Florida State earned a fifth-place finish in the ACC standings and closed the regular season with three consecutive home losses to Miami, Notre Dame and No. 14 Georgia Tech.

Five players earned All-ACC accolades, led by first-team pick Emma Clothier.

Earlier this week, sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Carter was a unanimous selection onto the 2021 All-Big 12 First Team, becoming the program’s first unanimous first-team all-conference pick as both a freshman and a sophomore.

The 5-foot-9 product of Dubuque, Iowa, ranks second in the Big 12 in kills per set at 4.06 and her 422 kills are the most by a Wildcat since 2011.

First serve is at 4:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Dec. 3 in Lincoln, Nebraska on ESPN+.

The winner of Friday’s tilt will take on the winner of No. 10 Nebraska and Campbell on Saturday at 7 p.m.