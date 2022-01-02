K-State women’s basketball upsets tenth-ranked Baylor at home

MANHATTAN, Kan. — A dominant performance by Ayoka Lee helped the Kansas State Wildcats upset the tenth-ranked Baylor Bears 68-59.

Lee led the Wildcats with 31 points and 10 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season.

The Wildcats jumped out to an 18-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and kept it throughout the game.

Serena Sundell added 10 points as well.

Kansas State shot 51% from the field while Baylor shot 38%. The Wildcats also outrebounded the Bears 30-27.

K-State is now 11-2 on the season and 1-0 to open Big 12 play.

They are on the road to Oklahoma State on Wednesday, January 5th.