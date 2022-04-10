LAWRENCE, Kan. — The celebration in Lawrence came to a head today with a parade dedicated to the national champion Kansas Jayhawks.

For the first time since 2008, players, alumni and fans got to honor the Kansas Jayhawks as the kings of men’s college basketball.

“When you win, everyone benefits, the pie is big enough for everybody if you win enough and certainly there is a lot of people that can benefit from this basketball team having success,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self.

“That’s everyone’s dream, to win a championship for your city, and be in a parade in your city and I think it’s just special that we’re doing this for Lawrence,” said Kansas star and most outstanding player of the tournament Ochai Agabji.

Far and wide they came to Lawrence, as more than 100k estimated fans were in tow to see the champs raise their trophies one last time.

“They’re all different and they’re all special, it was good,” said one Kansas fan.

“It was something else. At first, we didn’t look like all that but in the end, we came out on top,” said another KU fan.

As everyone savors this championship, the Jayhawks road to get there, will be what stands out the most.

