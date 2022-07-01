KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-based youth girls basketball team came home with some new jewelry this week.

On Tuesday, the 5th grade team for MO Grind Elite won the AAU Division 1 World Championship in West Chester, Ohio.

MO Grind Elite went undefeated, winning seven games in three days to win the title.

The AAU girls basketball organization has several girls’ teams and several more tournaments in which they will be competing this summer.

