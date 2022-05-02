KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another world cup could be headed to United States and, once again, the Kansas City is a host candidate.

The Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cups could be headed to the United States in 2031 and 2033, respectively, and Kansas City is poised as a candidate to host matches in both.

The men’s edition of the tournament is the third largest sporting event in the world and on May 12, World Rugby will decide where the cups will be played.

In 2019, the world cup was held in Japan and they saw more than $340 million in ticket sales and $87 million in hospitality.

United States President Joe Biden pledged support for the tournament in a letter to World Rugby officials.

“Because hosting a successful Rugby World Cup is important for the continued growth of the sport, the United States will support efforts associated with the Tournaments to promote the development of rugby in the United States and worldwide in a sustainable and humanitarian manner, without any discrimination whatsoever, regardless of nationally, race, or creed,” the letter said.

Kansas City’s bid is joined by:

Atlanta, Georgia

Austin, Texas

Baltimore, Maryland

Birmingham, Alabama

Boston, Massachusetts

Charlotte, North Carolina

Chicago, Illinois

Dallas, Texas

Denver, Colorado

Glendale, Arizona

Houston, Texas

Los Angeles, California

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Miami, Florida

Nashville, Tennessee

New York/New Jersey

Orlando, Florida

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

San Diego, California

San Francisco Bay Area

Seattle, Washington

Washington, D.C.

“As we begin to zero in on how Rugby World Cup tournaments in the United States will come to life, we’re thrilled to be working with this elite group of sports commissions, venues and local governments in diverse and exciting cities from coast to coast,” USA Rugby World Cup Bid chair Jim Brown said.

The United States will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Kansas City is also a contender to host matches. The official announcement is expected in the coming months.