KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is always on the hunt for another professional sports team.

With the NBA talking expansion, many are speculating about the next destination for the premier pro basketball league.

Seattle tops the largest markets that don’t have an NBA team and Kansas City is also near the top of the list.

Here is where one sportsbook has the odds for the next NBA expansion destination.

Next NBA Expansion City Odds

City Odds Implied Probability Las Vegas +150 40.0% Seattle +250 28.6% Mexico City +650 13.3% Louisville +950 9.5% Kansas City +1000 9.1% Nashville +1200 7.7% London +1800 5.3% The Field +1400 6.7%

Las Vegas has become the hub of new sports franchises with the city gaining the Aces, Golden Knights and potentially the Athletics in the next few years.

Seattle is at the top of the list mostly because of the Seattle SuperSonics’ past history before they moved to Oklahoma City.

KC, you already know has all the things a sports team wants in a city.

St. Louis is also a dark horse candidate since they are the third largest US metro without an NBA team.

There have been rumors about two expansion teams coming in the next few years but NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is leaving things up in the air at this point.

“We don’t have anything specific in mind right now,” said Silver via the Associated Press. “But I think it makes sense over time if you’re a successful organization to continue to grow. There’s no doubt there’s a lot of great cities we’re interested in having in the NBA.”

Last year a local graphic designer had a concept for a local NBA team that you can see here.