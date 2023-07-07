Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

LAS VEGAS — The NBA 2K24 Summer League has officially begun.

In all, there will be 76 games of basketball featuring young players fighting for a roster spot and some high-potential draft picks taking the first step of their pro careers.

The league began on Friday and runs through the championship game on July 17. Some teams began earlier in separate tournaments, such as the Salt Lake City Summer League that featured the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers.

Fresh off the NBA Draft — which saw Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri all have draft picks for the first time in years — there are a number of talented players from each school that are part of the summer classic in Las Vegas.

Kansas’ Udoka Azubuike – Boston Celtics

Kansas’ Jalen Wilson – Brooklyn Nets

Eastern Washington/St. Thomas Aquinas alum Angelo Allegri – Charlotte Hornets

Missouri’s Jontay Porter – Chicago Bulls

Mizzou’s Mark Smith – Denver Nuggets

NW Missouri State’s Trevor Hudgins – Houston Rockets

Mizzou’s Kobe Brown – Los Angeles Clippers

Mizzou’s D’Moi Hodge – Los Angeles Lakers

Richmond/The Barstow School alum Jacob Gilyard – Memphis Grizzlies

Mizzou’s Dru Smith – Miami Heat

KU’s Marcus Garrett – New York Knicks

Kansas State’s Keyontae Johnson – Oklahoma City Thunder

KCK native Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – Oklahoma City Thunder

KU’s Gradey Dick – Toronto Raptors

K-State’s Markquis Nowell – Toronto Raptors

KU’s David McCormack – Toronto Raptors

KU’s Ochai Agbaji – Utah Jazz

Nowell took the station by storm during the NCAA Tournament with his flashy passing and three-point range. He has already shown he can do it at the NBA level as well.

Another short point guard, Gilyard, is known for his defensive prowess. He set a single-game record of seven steals in the SLC Summer League against the Thunder along with 10 points, four rebounds and six assists.

Agbaji is looking to build off a rookie season where he hit his stride toward the end of the season averaging 18 points and three assists in his last five games while shooting 39.4% from the field but just 21.2% from three. He’s already making highlights on both ends of the court as well as catching alley-oops just like his days at KU.

Hodge has made some plays as well with Mizzou on Mizzou crime by stealing a ball from Miami’s Dru Smith.

Click here for the full Summer League schedule.