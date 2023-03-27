KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a big week for two Kansas City franchises and fans of those teams.

The Kansas City Royals open the season at Kauffman Stadium Thursday, and the Kansas City Current will hold its home opener Saturday.

Fans for each organization are already flying on the Country Club Plaza.

The two organizations are asking fans to get in the spirit and support each team by wearing team colors.

The Royals are encouraging fans to wear “Bring out the Blue” on Opening Day, which is Thursday. They also want fans to know about community tailgate celebrations being held at area Price Chopper locations. Money raised from the tailgates benefit charities.

The Royals host the Minnesota Twins at 3:10 p.m. Gates open at noon, with a pregame concert by Brothers Osborne at 1 p.m.

After celebrating with the Royals, Kansas City Current asks fans to wear teal on Friday.

On Saturday, April 1, fans are asked to “Pack the Park” for the team’s home opener.

Saturday’s match kicks off at 11:50 a.m. It’s a rematch of the 2022 NWSL Championship. Tickets are still available for all home matches at Children’s Mercy Park.