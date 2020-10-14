Kansas City awarded 3 NCAA Championship events, including 2023 Sweet 16, Elite 8

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MARCH 31: A view of the tipoff between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Auburn Tigers in the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 31, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NCAA Men’s Basketball Regional Championship is coming back to downtown Kansas City, as well as two other Division I collegiate championship events. Visit KC announced Wednesday that the T-Mobile Center will host the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 in men’s basketball in March of 2023, the NCAA DI wrestling championship in March of 2024 and the DI women’s volleyball championship in December of 2025.

“This is certainly a bright spot in what has been a challenging year for everyone,” Kathy Nelson, President & CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission & Foundation stated in a news release.

“Kansas City offers unparalleled hospitality and we consistently deliver the highest quality experience for the student-athletes, coaches and fans that travel to our city to participate in these championships. They help solidify Kansas City’s reputation as one of the best sports cities in the U.S., while generating significant economic impact and raising the visibility of our region.”

The sports commission submitted 28 bids across five sports, and anticipates the championships will generate an estimated $35.6 million for Kansas City’s economy.

Kansas City last hosted the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 in 2019 in the formerly known Sprint Center, now called the T-Mobile Center, wrestling in 2003 at Kemper Arena, and volleyball in 2017 at Sprint Center.

FOX4 will be at a media event Wednesday afternoon at 3 regarding the championships coming to town, and will have further coverage in later newscasts and online.