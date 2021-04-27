Kansas City-based MMA fighters share embrace after Jeff Molina’s win at UFC 261

Aoriqileng, left, takes a punch from Jeffrey Molina during a UFC 261 mixed martial arts bout, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. It is the first UFC event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to feature a full crowd in attendance. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The second early-preliminary fight leading up to UFC 261, headlined by a welterweight title fight rematch featuring Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal, featured a 23-year-old Colombian-American Jeff Molina based out of Kansas City.

Molina, fighting out of Glory MMA & Fitness in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, went toe-to-toe with Aoriqileng in his UFC octagon debut and put on a performance that gave him the unanimous decision victory over “The Mongolian Murderer.”

“El Jefe” walked out of the octagon victorious, crediting his coach, fighter and instructor James Krause, for helping him with making adjustments.

Before he made it back to the dressing room, fellow KC fighter and Glory MMA & Fitness teammate Julian Marquez got Molina’s attention and he ran over to hug his teammate.

.@JMarquezMMA embraces his man Jeffrey Molina from the stands after picking up a wild win over Qileng Aori. 🔥#UFC261 | Full results: https://t.co/iKc9Uw2fRR pic.twitter.com/3EMnP0sqXk — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) April 24, 2021

Marquez, wearing a Chiefs Patrick Mahomes jersey, and Molina embraced and shared a moment between two Kansas City mixed-martial artists that would make KC fans proud.

“I can’t express how extremely proud and excited for Jeff Molina [I am]. He’s the truth at 125 #ufc261,” Marquez tweeted.

“The Cuban Missile Crisis” made headlines after his victory at UFC Fight Night on April. After submitting Sam Alvey, Marquez called out Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill to a game of pickleball.

The pair of mixed-martial artists will look to continue look for UFC success in the future and represent Kansas City while they do it.

