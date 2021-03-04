Kansas City bid committee to meet with FIFA, ahead of 2026 World Cup host city selection

Arrowhead Stadium is shown during the San Francisco 49ers game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 1, 2006 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Niners 41-0. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC 2026 Bid Committee will meet with FIFA on March 10 as part of the host city selection process.

🚨BID UPDATE🚨 The #KC2026 Bid Committee will present to @FIFAcom pitch & stadium experts on Mar 10! Topics incl field specs, site plans & other key topics related to #ArrowheadStadium. This is a critical next step in the quest to bring the @FIFAWorldCup to the ❤️ of America! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/KCH77Lw3nj — KC 2026 World Cup Bid (@KC2026WorldCup) March 4, 2021

Pitch and stadium experts will be presented field specs, site plans and related topics surrounding Arrowhead Stadium.

This step is crucial for Kansas City to stand out in a field of 23 candidates. 17 from the U.S., three from Canada and three from Mexico.

The final selection of host cities is expected to take place in December 2021, after all candidates present to FIFA and representatives visit the venues.

A petition is available for fans to show their support to bring the World Cup to the heartland.

The 2026 World Cup hosted across Canada, Mexico and the U.S. will be the first edition to feature 48 countries.