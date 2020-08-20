Kansas City Chiefs announce fan experience changes related to American Indian issues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans can expect to see several changes the next time they visit Arrowhead Stadium, whether it’s this season or beyond.

The Chiefs said on Thursday that fans are now prohibited from wearing headdresses into the stadium, and there are some restrictions in place for face paint.

The team says it’s also reviewing the “Arrowhead Chop,” which fans commonly refer to as the “Tomahawk Chop.”

On August 20, the Chiefs released a statement stating it will continue efforts to respect American Indian backgrounds and experiences.

“As an organization, our goal was to gain a better understanding of the issues facing American Indian communities in our region and explore opportunities to both raise awareness of American Indian cultures and celebrate the rich traditions of tribes with a historic connection to the Kansas City area,” said the Chiefs.

In addition to prohibiting headdresses into the stadium, here are the new measures/policies going forward:

Face painting is still allowed for all fans, but any face paint that is styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions is prohibited.

Fans will be asked to remove any American Indian-themed face paint prior to passing security screening outside the stadium.

The ‘Arrowhead Chop’ is under review and The Chiefs plan to have additional discussions in the future.

The Chiefs are exploring all options for a modified engagement moment from the Drum Deck that maintains a unifying effect between fans and players but better represents the spiritual significance of the drum in American Indian cultures.

As allowed by NFL guidelines and the City of Kansas City Health Department for the coronavirus-impacted 2020 season, The Chiefs will continue with many traditions such as the Blessing of the Four Directions, the Blessing of the Drum, and inviting local tribe-members The Chiefs’ American Indian Heritage Month Game.

We are grateful for the meaningful conversations we have had with all of these American Indian leaders. It is important that we continue the dialogue on these significant topics, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future.

