KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are departing for Glendale, Arizona, and Super Bowl 57 on Sunday.

The Chiefs leave at about 12:15 p.m. and expect to land in Phoenix around 2 p.m. PDT, 3 p.m. in Kansas City.

The Chiefs look to win the franchise's third Super Bowl, and second in four seasons.

The Chiefs will face the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday, kickoff time on FOX4 is at 5:30 p.m.