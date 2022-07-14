KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NBA is launching a national network of youth boys and girls basketball leagues, and Kansas City was selected as one of the inaugural hosts.

In November, 11 cities will host the Jr. NBA Leagues for kids ages 6 to 14.

Sacramento

Washington, D.C.

Boise

Louisville

New Orleans

Kansas City

Omaha

Las Vegas

Philadelphia

San Antonio

Seattle

Jr. NBA Leagues will focus on providing youth across socio-economic, racial and gender lines with access to best-in-class recreational basketball, which is more important than ever following the disruption to youth sports access and the decrease in community-based sports providers caused by the pandemic. Jr. NBA Leagues

The leagues will provide all participants with access to training opportunities and basketball curricula resources.

“The youth basketball ecosystem has experienced unique challenges over the past two-plus years, and we are committed to addressing those challenges with programs like Jr. NBA Leagues, which is the most expansive grassroots basketball initiative we’ve ever launched in the U.S.,” NBA Senior Vice President, Head of Youth Basketball Development David Krichavsky said.

The program’s goal is to expand the Jr. NBA Leagues nationwide and reach nearly 500,000 participants by 2027.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.