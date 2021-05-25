Kansas City Comets announce Dream Team Pizza as new members of ownership group

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dream Team Pizza owners Jamie and Melissa Poulsen are joining Brian Budzinksi and Lane Smith as part of the ownership group for the Kansas City Comets.

Dream Team Pizza is the franchisee that owns and operates 47 Domino’s locations, including 33 locations in the greater Kansas City metro area.

Jamie and Melissa signed on as the title and jersey sponsor for the Comets since 2015 and now make their way up to ownership.

🎙We are pleased to announce the addition of Jamie and Melissa Poulsen to our ownership group! https://t.co/hIVD310NLL for the full story!! #dreamteam #kccomets #kcsports #newowners pic.twitter.com/0k4En3bV5p — Kansas City Comets (@KCComets) May 25, 2021

“As title sponsor of the Comets for the past six seasons, Melissa and I have seen firsthand the product both on and off the field get better and better each year,” Jamie Poulsen said. “We wanted to be a part of that continued growth in a more significant way, and the opportunity to become partners with Brian and Lane was something that we couldn’t pass up. We are excited to join the ownership group, join the Comets family, and do everything we can to help bring another championship to Kansas City.”

The Comets last won a championship in 2014 in their last year as part of the Major Indoor Soccer League.

Since the start of the 2014-15 season, they left the MISL and joined the Major Arena Soccer League.

The Comets lost in the semifinals of the 2021 Ron Newman Cup Playoffs to the Ontario Fury in three games.

“Jamie and Melissa have been ardent supporters of the Kansas City soccer community for many years,” Comets Managing Partner Brian Budzinski said. “Adding their business acumen and passion for arena soccer to our ownership group will greatly enhance our organization and the Comets brand. Lane and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Jamie and Melissa as partners.”

The team said more “exciting and impactful” news will be coming in the next few weeks during the offseason.