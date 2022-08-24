KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Think you have what it takes to play at Cable Dahmer Arena in front of hundreds of fans?

The Kansas City Comets announced dates for open tryouts ahead of the 2022 season.

Local soccer players will have the chance to show off their talents and skills in front of Comets staff and scouts on September 24 and 25 at The Kansas City Soccer Dome at 5909 Equitable Road, Kansas City, Missouri.

“Open Tryouts are our chance each year to identify and develop local talent in the area. The soccer community in Kansas City has a rich history and is one of our best assets as a club,” managing partner Brian Budzinski said. “Open Tryouts are an important event for us to try and harness all of that energy.”

Players can sign up online and pay the $60 registration fee before September 19 or pay $75 at the door.

The Comets are coming off a semifinal exit in the MASL playoffs to the Florida Tropics. With several returning players, Kansas City hopes to push toward their first title since leaving the MISL.