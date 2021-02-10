Kansas City committee advances bid to host 2026 World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City leaders are moving ahead with plans to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A council committee approved a contract Wednesday that’s designed to help boost the region’s bid.

The operations committee approved a $36,000 professional services contract. That’s the city’s share to hire a bid director who would carry out the campaign to make Kansas City a host site.

Kansas City is one of 17 cities competing for only ten host locations. Each city would host between five and seven matches.

If the metro area is selected, Arrowhead Stadium would host the competitions.

Economic spending from hosting the World Cup is estimated at more than $500 million per city.

“$500 million dollars would be a conservative estimate,” Dan Fowler, a city councilman representing the Northland, said. “I have been told that if we are the host city for a European team, it’s equivalent in economic development terms to eight Super Bowls in a period of six weeks! So it’s talking about massive amounts of money coming into the city.”

Kansas City has the fewest hotel rooms of any of the finalists. That may work against the region.

If selected, the Arrowhead Stadium field would have to be widened to meet FIFA dimensions.

Boosters expect to develop those plans and cost estimates by March.

The international soccer federation evaluates the human rights record of host cities, and some council members are concerned that the NAACP’s recommendation for African Americans not to travel to Missouri could impact Kansas City’s bid.

The Kansas City Sports Commission said it’s working to address those concerns by June.