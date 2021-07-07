Skip to content
Kansas City Current
Vote Victoria! Kansas City Current midfielder nominated for Rookie of the Year
Kansas City Current: KC NWSL announce new name and logo
Video
Kansas City NWSL stadium expected to spur more development in Berkley Riverfront
Video
‘Not something you want to miss’: KC NWSL to announce new name during halftime of Saturday’s season finale
Video
KC NWSL, Port KC bringing new stadium to Berkley Riverfront
Video
More Kansas City Current Headlines
KC NWSL goalkeeper Adrianna Franch named to USWNT for Children’s Mercy Park match
NWSL cancels all weekend soccer matches; Investigation into coach underway
New Kansas City women’s soccer training facility will bolster region’s World Cup bid
Video
Welcome to Children’s Mercy Park: KC NWSL to share home field with Sporting Kansas City in 2022
Video
Kansas City NWSL plans to build new $15M training facility in Riverside
Video
KC NWSL reschedules game to make way for Monarchs playoff run
Salina native Adrianna Franch joins KC NWSL via trade
Video
KC NWSL earns first win of the season over OL Reign in front of record crowd
KC NWSL trade forward Amy Rodriguez to North Carolina for 3 players
KC NWSL midfielder Diana Matheson announces retirement
