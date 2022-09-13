KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beginning at 10 a.m. on September 13, 913 Day, Kansas City Current fans can put a deposit down for a spot inside the new Berkley Riverfront Stadium that will open in 2024.

The new stadium membership gives fans access to all Current home matches throughout the season and includes member-only events.

There are three tiers of memberships with three different price points.

Supporter Seating: $25

General Seating: $50

Premium Seating: $100

Only one deposit is necessary per account, regardless of how many seats are requested. The deposit amount will go toward the total cost of reserved seats.

Though new stadium memberships do not allow fans to select their seats, season ticket holders will. Season ticket members who renew for the 2023 season do not have to pay a deposit.

The new stadium is expected to have 11,500 seats and demand predicts the stadium will sell out before it opens in about 2 years.