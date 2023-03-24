KANSAS CITY, Mo. — AD Franch’s hair is a little different than her usual mohawk style to start the 2023 NWSL season and she’s still trying to figure it out.

Much like the Kansas City Current’s new roster is trying to figure out how to gel before the start of the season.

The club that’s in its third year of existence went from the worst team in the league in 2021 to the NWSL Championship in 2022 where they lost to the Portland Thorns.

Eight of the players from the championship squad are gone including U.S. Women’s National Team forward Lynn Williams who missed the season due to injury after the first match, a rising star in forward Elyse Bennett and defensive stalwart Kristen Edmonds.

The Current replaced those players with some big names like world-renowned midfielder Debinha, USWNT midfielder Morgan Gautrat, veteran defender Vannesa DiBernardo, Swedish national players Hanna Glas and Mimmi Larsson and top NWSL Draft prospects Michelle Cooper and Alex Spaanstra.

KC’s goal celebrations led by veteran midfielder Lo LaBonta took the league by storm and many players related it to the joy that the team had with one another at that point in the season.

The newly curly afroed Franch knows that it’s going to take some time to build that back up with so many new pieces.

“I think really, because there’s so much in the air right now, people are just trying to find and settle into whatever their role or whatever that looks like for them,” Franch said Wednesday.

That joy is something Franch struggles with as well because of her intense competitiveness.

“If you try to come play a 5v5 with me, I don’t think you would have fun because I can be pretty intense and pretty competitive at different times. But in some ways that is fun for me,” she said with a chuckle.

At times, that competitiveness can turn into frustration if it doesn’t translate into success on the pitch. The 32-year-old goalkeeper who had 66 saves and a 76.7% save percentage in 2022 admitted that her outlook on last season would be a little different had the Current not changed a 0-4-1 start after a Challenge Cup semifinal berth into a championship run.

“I allowed so much frustration within that when things weren’t going well, rather than understanding the process of getting better every single day.”

“It’s something that I’ve always preached; surrounding yourself with people who help continue to push forward. But like sometimes you do, you get lost in your goal that you lose sight of the day-to-day and you lose sight of the progress because, ‘We want to be at a championship, but we want to win it right now!’

“Realizing that, like we didn’t have a great start. And I’m going to say that’s okay because of where we ended up. What would I be saying it was okay if we didn’t end up where we did? Maybe not. But at the same time, I kind of have to be where we have to be okay with where we are so then we can move forward.”

The Current only lost two matches after that start including in the championship. The celebrations that came from the internal joy within the team also helped Franch get out of her funk as well.

“Last year, in the way in which that you saw this team celebrate their goals and stuff, you could really see that they like they loved what they were doing on the pitch. And I think finding that joy back within my own game, I felt good.

“For me, within my career, I don’t really want to let go of that. I know I’m constantly learning, constantly. I want to grow and push it to be better, but also not so focused on that, that I’m losing out on the experience in the present.”

As the Current get ready for their 2023 season, head coach Matt Potter is squashing championship or bust expectations so early in the club’s existence.

His take on the identity of this year’s team is still playing with joy but in a different way.

“The way we played was exciting for people to watch last year and that’s a big responsibility that we take with a lot of seriousness,” Potter said Wednesday.

“We wanna play in a way that people get excited to watch this.”

“You could see the joy last year when we scored goals, that’s well documented. But the identity of this group may be about can we do it with more control, can we do it with even more personality, if that’s possible.”

But wherever the Current go, he knows Franch will be ready.

“She’s a standout professional for a reason, she’s worked her way back into the national team setup for a reason and that’s because she’s recognized the work she needed to do in the sense that she’s always aspired to be a better version, but she’s backed that up now on a consistent day to day basis with performance,” Potter said.

“You can see she’s on a day-to-day basis, locked in mentally and. performing at a very very high level right now.”

One of the most decorated goalkeepers in the NWSL has been on many big stages throughout her career but adversity comes for everybody.

For Franch, her constant battle is understanding that the low points exist to help her get to the high points like a gold medal at the World Cup in 2019 and an NWSL Championship with the Portland Thorns in 2017.

While the high moments are the goal, savoring those low moments is what helps spring her forward.

“It’s something that I can hold on to and always go back to. So that’s why I like it, is because if I do kind of veer off and go a slightly different direction, if I become too ultra-focused on the things that went wrong, then I have something I can always come back to and reset. And I think that’s what’s helped me have the career that I have had.”