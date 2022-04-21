KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current are on the brink of advancing to the semifinals of the NWSL Challenge Cup and can secure a spot when they host the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday.

After failing to win a game in the 2021 edition of the tournament, the Current find themselves in first place in the Central Division.

Chicago sits in second and just two points back of the current heading into the final group stage game.

The Red Stars need a victory to leap frog into first and advance, but just a draw would be enough for Kansas City to move within one game of a championship appearance.

If the Current lose, the Red Stars will finish with 11 points and would need help from the other two second place teams by losing to give the club a chance.

East West Central North Carolina Courage – 11 points OL Reign – 13 points Kansas City Current – 10 points Washington Spirit – 9 points Portland Thorns – 10 points Chicago Red Stars – 8 points NY/NY Gotham – 5 points* San Diego Wave – 4 points* Racing Louisville – 6 points* Orlando Pride – 1 point* Angel City FC – 1 point* Houston Dash – 3 points* Bold = Qualified for semifinal; *= Eliminated

The top teach in each division qualifies for the semifinal round and the best remaining second place team will join them.

As it stands, the OL Reign are the only team to have qualified heading into the final divisional game weekend.

The semifinal matchups will be determined by seeding which will rank the teams depending on the amount of points accumulated during the divisional stage. The advancing second place team will automatically be seeded No. 4.

Kansas City hosts Chicago at Children’s Mercy Park at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24.