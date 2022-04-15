KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current have tied their most wins in franchise history with a 2-1 win over the Houston Dash.

The Current won three games last year under former head coach Huw Williams and has tied that number with current head coach Matt Potter.

Rookie Izzy Rodriguez got her first professional start and her first pro assist with a pass to Kristen Hamilton for KC’s first goal of the game that came in the fourth minute.

In the 59th minute, Liberty High alum Shea Groom headed in a goal thanks to an assist from Maria Sanchez to tie the match.

A few minutes after subbing in, midfielder Victoria Pickett scored a goal in the 80th minute to take a late lead. Chardonnay Curran played a key role in the goal but the goal was listed as unassisted.

The Current is now 3-1-1, first in the Central Divison and host the Chicago Red Stars next Sunday for the last game of the Challenge Cup group stage.

