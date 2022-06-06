KANSAS CITY, Kan. — On Saturday, Children’s Mercy Park and the Kansas City Current hosted the San Diego Wave in front of the largest crowd at an NWSL game in Kansas City history.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw behind goals from Kristen Hamilton and Elyse Bennett for the Current and a brace from Alex Morgan for the Wave.

“The energy that the crowd gave us and the energy from the fans is also something that’s huge, and we’ll continue to need throughout the season,” Bennett said. “I think that we feed off of that and each other and the energy that we put in is shown.”

The crowd of nearly 8,000 people would have sold out the 6,537 fixed seats at their previous home of Legends Field.

The Current still sit near the bottom of the table, but will play the next two matches at home. The team will hope to string together some wins and climb up the table and qualify for the playoffs.

Kansas City will host the NY/NJ Gotham FC on June 11 at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Chicago Red Stars on June 18.