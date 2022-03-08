KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current are joining in the celebration of International Women’s Day with a campaign to “Break the Bias”.

The new campaign features images of players crossing their arms to show solidarity against stereotypes and discrimination of women.

Along with the campaign, the team will host a launch party for the Teal Rising pilsner in collaboration with Boulevard Brewing Co. at 5 p.m. at the Tours & Rec Hall.

Midfielders Victoria Pickett, Desiree Scott and Sam Mewis will be in attendance as the new beer is set to hit shelves across the area.

Ten percent of Teal Rising proceeds will go to the Women’s Intersport Network for Kansas City.

Additionally, an exclusive ticket offer for the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup home opener on April 2 is available as part of the International Women’s Day celebration.

A buy one, gift one offer code will allow fans to receive an additional ticket to the match to bring someone or donate.

KCCIWDB1G1: One additional ticket when buying one

KCCIWDB2G2: Two additional tickets when buying two

KCCIWDB3G3: Three additional tickets when buying three

KCCIWDB4G4: Four additional tickets when buying four

The match against Racing Louisville will kick of at 2 p.m.

The Current open the Challenge Cup on the road in Louisville on March 18.