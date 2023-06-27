KC Current’s Debinha vs. Racing Louisville on May 20.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current star Debinha is headed to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

On Tuesday, Brazil announced its roster for the World Cup held this year in Australia and New Zealand.

The midfielder is one of the world’s best players and one of Kansas City’s newest after playing several seasons for the North Carolina Courage.

Debinha’s already had a major impact on the Current, leading the team with six goals so far this season.

She has plenty of experience playing for her country. She played in the 2019 World Cup in France, and the last three Olympics: London 2012, Rio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Debinha will join Brazilian star Marta, who is set for her sixth FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Here’s the full Brazil women’s squad:

Adriana, Ana Vitoria, Ary Borges, Duda Sampaio, Kerolin, Luana Forwards: Andressa Alves, Bia Zaneratto, Debinha, Gabi Nunes, Geyse, Marta, Nycole