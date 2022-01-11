Current trade forward Darian Jenkins to Orlando Pride for second round pick

KANSAS CITY, KS – JUNE 26: Darian Jenkins #13 of Kansas City tries to dribble around Tori Huster #23 of the Washington Spirit during a game between Washington Spirit and Kansas City at Legends Field on June 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current have traded forward Darian Jenkins to the Orlando Pride in exchange for a 2023 second round pick and $75,000 in allocation money.

Jenkins joined Kansas City via a trade with the OL Reign ahead of the 2021 inaugural season.

“Darian was a very important part of our inaugural season and one of the hardest workers on the field,” Huw Williams, Director of Soccer Operations and former head coach, said. “We wish her nothing but the best in her future.”

Jenkins started 18 of 22 games she appeared in and scored three goals.