Defender Kristen Edmonds re-signs with KC Current

KANSAS CITY, KS – OCTOBER 30: Kristen Edmonds #3 of Kansas City handles the ball during a game between OL Reign and Kansas City at Legends Field on October 30, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Veteran defender Kristen Edmonds has re-signed with the Kansas City Current and will remain with the club through the 2022 season.

Edmonds joined the Current in a trade with the Orlando Pride ahead of the team’s inaugural season.

The versatile defender led the team in minutes played (1,721) and starts (21).

“I couldn’t be more excited to continue my career with my teammates and this club,” Edmonds said. “The KC Current is really setting the bar for the future of this league. This club is built on solid moral values that I can get behind while also setting a foundation to be a force in this league and I am grateful to be a part of that. I can’t wait to start this 2022 season! KC Baby!”

Edmonds began her professional career in Iceland and also spent time in the Russian Premier League. She joined the NWSL in 2014 and has played for Western New York and Orlando.

“Kristen’s performance was incredibly valuable to this team last season,” general manager Camille Levin said. “Her leadership, experience and professionalism are qualities that are paramount to our success in 2022.”

The Current kickoff the preseason on February 1 and the 2022 NWSL Challenger Cup on March 19.