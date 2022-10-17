HOUSTON, Texas — The Kansas City Current pulled an ultimate grind-it-out win out of their NWSL quarterfinals match with the Houston Dash on Sunday.

Kate Del Fava’s historic stoppage time goal lifted the Current to a 2-1 win in Houston, and they move on to face OL Reign in the semifinals.

For 24-year-old Del Fava, it was her first NWSL goal and first goal of her professional soccer career.

Veteran midfielder and team leader Lo LaBonta hugged Del Fava as a reporter asked her about her first goal.

“Oh my gosh! I thought it was just this year,” LaBonta exclaimed.

“Good timing, that’s all I’ll say,” Del Fava said. “Happy to score my first goal and happy for it to be in the playoffs.”

“I’m really pleased for Kate. She’s had a wonderful season and the fact that she got on the end of that, Alex Loera finding a way to the box again I thought just spoke to the character of the team,” head coach Matt Potter said.

“The fact that Kate’s getting that moment, she’s deserved it all season.”

LaBonta said Del Fava deserves an “iron woman” award for her work this season.

“She will make every single run, cover every inch ground on the field,” LaBonta said.

The Current have been squeaking out close wins all season, especially during their 13-match unbeaten streak during the regular season.

The team has been full of confidence since the NWSL Challenge Cup and believe they have a “full toolset” to take on any kind of obstacle in their way.

“We have everybody going forward to attack. We have numerous people that can score. We have staff doing all this scouting for us,” LaBonta said. “I think it takes everybody here and we use every single tool.”

“We’re enjoying it and I think you can see that on the field with all the players.”

