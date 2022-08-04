KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Four Kansas City Current players were named to the NWSL Team of the Month for July.

Currently riding an eight-game unbeaten streak, the Current finished July with 3 wins and 1 draw thanks to the performances by goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, defenders Kristen Edmonds and Hailie Mace and midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta.

The quartet of Current stars have been key elements in the Current’s streak with LaBonta scoring twice, Mace scoring once and Franch registering 2 clean sheets and 14 saves.

Edmonds’ defensive dominance in July saw her lead the Current defense to giving up only three goals in the month.

July Team of the Month roster

Goalkeeper: AD Franch (KC Current)

Defenders: Kristen Edmonds (KC Current), Kelli Hubly (Portland Thorns), Hailie Mace (KC Current), Carson Pickett (North Carolina Courage)

Midfielders: Jess Fishlock (OL Reign), Lo’eau LaBonta (KC Current), Hina Sugita (Portland Thorns)

Forwards: Bethany Balcer (OL Reign), Ebony Salmon (Houston Dash), Morgan Weaver (Portland Thorns)

The Current head to San Diego on Sunday, August 7, to take on the Wave in hopes of continuing their unbeaten run.