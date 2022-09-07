KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current kept their 12-game unbeaten streak alive through the month of August thanks to the play of defender Elizabeth Ball, midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta and goalkeeper AD Franch.

The trio were named to the NWSL Team of the Month in August.

LaBonta scored three goals in the month and added an assist to lead the Current to a 3-0-1 record. She was also named to the Just Women’s Sports Best XI for August.

Ball played a pivotal role in maintaining the club’s unbeaten streak earning her a spot among the best defenders in August. She added a game-winning assist in the thrilling 4-3 victory over the North Carolina Courage.

Franch continued her form in August and gets the nod as the best keeper of the month. Her 5 saves were a key piece in keeping the unbeaten streak alive.

NWSL Team of the Month – August

Goalkeeper: AD Franch (Kansas City Current)

Defenders: Elizabeth Ball (Kansas City Current), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Carson Pickett (North Carolina Courage)

Midfielders: Meggie Dougherty (Orlando Pride), Lo’eau LaBonta (Kansas City Current), Caro Roccaro (Angel City FC)

Forwards: Diana Ordoñez (North Carolina Courage), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Ebony Salmon (Houston Dash)