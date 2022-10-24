KANSAS CITY, Mo. — They finished last in the National Women’s Soccer League in their first season.

Now, in their second season, the Kansas City Current are turning heads, advancing to this weekend’s NWSL Championship match against the Portland Thorns.

That match will be held Saturday evening at 7 p.m. CT. The Current advance to this all-important match, once again wowing Kansas City’s loud, proud soccer community.

The hype was already growing, but Sunday’s 2-0 victory over OL Reign sealed the deal. This could lead to Kansas City’s first major soccer championship since 2013, when Sporting Kansas City won the MLS Cup.

Kansas City’s Union Station is all decked out in Current team colors — Teal and Heartland Red. A large display that spelled out “Current Rising” has been placed in Union Station’s Great Hall, a spot meant for fans to stop for photos and social media check-ins. Independence’s Teresa Clum and her family are psyched up for Saturday’s game. Clum said they’re traveling to Washington D.C. for Saturday’s matchup.

“Kansas City has been behind these girls so much. We are behind these girls. This is our second year and we’re going to the championship,” Clum smiled.

Current crazies are driving up retail sales, too. Rally House stores, including the location near Power and Light District, are stocking up on Current gear. Lindsay Shirk, the store’s manager, said demand for KC Current shirts and hats is up nearly 500% from a year ago.

“That was the first thing I noticed when I got in here this morning. We had several customer orders ready to go. They wanted the new sweatshirt that we got in this morning. I already ordered that for two orders,” Shirk said.

In 2024, the Current will take residence at a new stadium being built in Berkley Riverfront Park, which is the first stadium anywhere being built for women’s sports. Dani Welniak, a former Kansas City sports broadcaster turned team spokesperson, pointed out the size of that step toward sports equality.

“They’re changing women’s sports around the entire world is something that we’re incredibly proud of. I think that’s a big part of what makes this so special,” Welniak said on Monday.

Excitement will build even further as the Current’s match approaches on Saturday night. Welniak said there’s a watch party planned, where Current fans will get together in hopes of a victory, but as of Monday afternoon, plans are still being finalized.

