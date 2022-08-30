KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Following the match between the Kansas City Current and North Carolina Courage, a young fan was able to meet Courage defender Carson Pickett who was born with the same limb difference as he was.

Hudson is a soccer fan who was born without his left forearm, just like Pickett. When he saw her debut with the United States women’s national team earlier this year, he knew he wanted to meet her.

Pickett became the first player in history to play for the USWNT with a limb difference on June 28 against Colombia.

Hudson reached out to the Current through Variety KC, in hopes of meeting her when the Courage paid a visit to Children’s Mercy Park.

Courtesy: KC Current/Lauren Stefl

Pickett was drafted by the OL Reign as the fourth overall pick in 2016 out of Florida State. In her career, she’s plaid for the Orlando Pride and spent a few seasons on loan with the Brisbane Roar in Australia and Apollon Ladies in Cyprus before joining the Courage.

In 2020, she teamed up with Nike to create the Phantom GT soccer cleat, a laceless option to help those born with limb differences.