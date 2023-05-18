KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City Current fans can be part of history this weekend.

Fans at Saturday’s match against Racing Louisville will have the chance to sign an official steel beam going into the Current’s new stadium.

The new stadium in Riverside will be the first built for a professional women’s soccer team.

The Current broke ground last fall, and construction went vertical in April as crews started placing the first steel beams. Crews have also started installing the grandstands.

In June, the Current will have a topping out ceremony where they place the final piece of steel, but there’s still plenty of work to go from there.

The new stadium is expected to be completed early next year and open for the 2024 season.

The steel beam signing will start at 5:30 p.m. Saturday on the Mazuma Plaza at Children’s Mercy Park. Fans can buy tickets for Saturday’s game here.