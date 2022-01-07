Former WWE talent development manager named general manager of Kansas City Current

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Current prepare for their second season as a club, they continue to make moves in the front office.

The club announced that on January 15, Camille Levin will take over as general manager.

“Cami is a natural-born leader with tremendous soccer knowledge and an expansive soccer network,” KC Current Co-Owner Angie Long said. “As we continue to strive to set the standard for our sport and our league, we have no doubt that Cami will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goals.”

Levin played collegiate soccer at Stanford University where she was teammates with Current midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta.

She helped Stanford win their first NCAA Championship in 2011.

After college, Levin played oversees for three years before returning to the United States and played for Sky Blue FC, Orlando Pride, Houston Dash and a final season overseas in Norway in 2018.

Most recently, Levin served as the Vice President of Blueprint Sports & Media Entertainment. In her capacity, she was responsible for athlete-related activities.

She also has experience as the Manager of Talent Development for the WWE.