KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A goal in the 84th minute by Kristen Hamilton gave the Kansas City Current a 1-0 win over NJ\NY Gotham FC.

This is the Current’s second win in the last three games.

Hamilton was wide open when she received the assist from rookie Izzy Rodriguez.

Eight of the Current’s 14 shots were on goal while four of Gotham’s 16 shots were on goal.

The Current are 10th in the NWSL at 2-4-2 and will host the Chicago Red Stars in the last game of their four match home stand next Saturday at 7:30 pm.