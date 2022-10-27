KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current are one win away from being crowned NWSL champions and fans will flock to Washington, D.C. to watch live or to watch parties around the city to cheer them on.

For fans who are wishing to watch at home will be able to watch it in the primetime slot on Saturday night.

How to Watch

The NWSL Championship will be broadcast live on CBS, Paramount+ and Twitch (international audiences) on Saturday, October 29.

Pre-match coverage begins at 6 p.m. with CBS Sports’ Kate Abdo, hosting alongside Lori Lindsey, Jenny Chiu, Jordan Angeli and NJ/NY Gotham forward Midge Purce.

The match will be called by Jenn Hildreth and two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner. Lindsey and Chiu will sideline report throughout the match.

The match kicks off at 7 p.m. Central Time from Audi Field.

Where to Watch

Fans unable to make it to the nation’s capital for the game can join Current fans locally at Union Station’s Haverty Family Yards to cheer on the club in their quest for the title.

The watch party is free and open to all ages with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

The Teal Mobile and Boulevard Brewing Company will be on hand for merchandise, beverages and more throughout the watch part.